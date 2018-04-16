Cleveland Clinic: Suicides spike in the spring, right after break

Experts say suicide can happen to anyone - young or old - at any time of the year, but there are some times of the year when the suicide rate spikes.

At the Cleveland Clinic, the period time when kids head back to school for spring break is one of the busiest times of the year, when it comes to dealing with people who are attempting to commit suicide.

Dr. Tatiana Falcone is a child psychiatrist at the Cleveland Clinic. She says heading back to school after spring break is stressful for many kids.

"Yes, because some kids are getting bullied at school. Some kids might be really anxious, and then three days before school, they start worrying about it, and that's when we see more consults because they feel like it is so bad that they would rather do other things," said Falcone.

Dr. Falcone's most important piece of advice when it comes to dealing with a loved one who may be suicidal is to be proactive.

"If you are a parent and you are at that point where you read your child's journal and they wrote, 'Things are not good. I want to kill myself,' take them to the emergency room," added Falcone.

Researchers are also looking into a link between high pollen levels in the spring and suicides. Experts say high pollen levels cause inflammation in the brain.

"We have evidence from the brain from people who have died from suicide have inflammation in the temporal lobe and some areas of the frontal lobe," said Falcone.

There are also theories that more sunlight during the spring and summer months gives some people who had been thinking about suicide the energy to finally act on their thoughts.

Statistics show a high number of suicides happen in the summer as well.

Julie Moran of North Olmsted lost her mother, Bobbie Moran in July of 2016.

Moran says she wishes she'd asked more questions.

"I was telling her that I was worried about her, but I wasn't openly asking her, 'hey, you know, are you thinking about hurting yourself?' Sometimes I wonder that if I had asked some of those important questions, that maybe a life could have been saved," said Moran.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or if someone you care about is talking about harming themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.