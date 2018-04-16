Khloe Kardashian announces the name of her daughter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Khloe Kardashian announces the name of her daughter

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Last week, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child. Welcome to the world, True Thompson!

The birth took place days after news broke of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. 

Early on reports mentioned a rocky relationship between the two. But apparently the birth of True has brought the pair closer together.

