Cleveland's legendary 'Sax Man' passes away at 65

Maurice Reedus, Jr., better known as the "Sax Man," passed away at the age of 65. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland's one and only sax man, Maurice Reedus Jr., has passed away at the age of 65, according to a family source.

Reedus was a popular street musician who filled the air with tunes old and new around Progressive Field and at Playhouse Square over the last 20 years.

In 2014, director Joe Siebert even filmed a documentary about the highs and lows of Reedus' life; for instance, the saxophone player was the son of a Grammy-award winning saxophone player.

Here's a clip from the Cleveland legend's documentary:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.