Cleveland Browns re-sign Josh Gordon to one-year deal

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
It's official, Josh Gordon is back. 

On Monday, April 16, Josh Gordon penned a one year deal worth $790,000. He signed an exclusive rights free agent contract which is valid for the 2018 season.

Josh Gordon was recently reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after multiple suspensions for his drug and alcohol abuse. 

He did a tell-all interview with Uninterrupted this past October.  

He reported to Berea for the first day of off-season workouts early this morning. 

