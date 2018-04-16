Cleveland Browns re-sign Josh Gordon to one-year deal

It's official, Josh Gordon is back.

On Monday, April 16, Josh Gordon penned a one year deal worth $790,000. He signed an exclusive rights free agent contract which is valid for the 2018 season.

We've signed four exclusive rights free agents



Details » https://t.co/70YQ4x8KDM pic.twitter.com/AL9QGSIoun — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 16, 2018

Josh Gordon was recently reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after multiple suspensions for his drug and alcohol abuse.

He did a tell-all interview with Uninterrupted this past October.

He reported to Berea for the first day of off-season workouts early this morning.

