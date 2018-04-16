Cleveland Browns re-sign Josh Gordon to one-year deal

It's official, Josh Gordon is back.
On Monday, April 16, Josh Gordon penned a one year deal worth $790,000. He signed an exclusive rights free agent contract which is valid for the 2018 season.
We've signed four exclusive rights free agents— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 16, 2018
Details » https://t.co/70YQ4x8KDM pic.twitter.com/AL9QGSIoun
Josh Gordon was recently reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after multiple suspensions for his drug and alcohol abuse.
He did a tell-all interview with Uninterrupted this past October.
He reported to Berea for the first day of off-season workouts early this morning.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.