Valley View flooding keeping residents alert, mobile

Several streets in Valley View are still under water after Sunday's violent spring storm that took many by surprise.

"You don't really have a lot of time to prepare for it.," said Valley View resident, Nick Moreal.

Others have grown accustomed to the hazardous flash flooding.

"Honestly It's not as bad as everybody makes it seem. After a while you get into the routine and you figure out what you need to do. I know it's kind of hard to believe, but you get used to it after a while," said Valley View Resident, Tommy Washko.

But what do you do when you can't even get out of your driveway because of standing water on the roads? Maybe you're like Jacob Mallos and you have an ATV to get you through the downpour.

"Thankfully it doesn't happen every year but we're pretty good about knowing when it's gonna happen," said Mallos.

Or, you could be like Valley View resident Matt Murphy and move your car to the highest ground possible.

"The night before we were just driving around flowing through the water and I saw that I had to back out and just parked it right there," said Murphy.

Either way most would say that getting back and forth could be the least of everyone's problems.

"Especially when it all dries out, all the yards are gonna have all sticks, mud and dirt. So it's gonna make it hard for every one to clean up," said Murphy.

"The big thing is furniture. That's gotta go up. Things get wet. They stay wet. Not good," said Mallos.

But until the water is gone, these guys are learning to dance in the rain or at least have fun in the flood.

"Driving your truck through the water, splashing around -- I think it's awesome. I love this stuff," said Murphy.

