Police: missing Middleburg Heights woman found safe

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Barbara Peterson, 84, of Middleburg Heights (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office) Barbara Peterson, 84, of Middleburg Heights (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

The Middleburg Heights Police Department has cancelled a missing persons alert.

Barbara Peterson, 84, was reported missing on Monday evening but was found safe a few hours later.

Police were worried because of Peterson's medical conditions and she needed her medication.

