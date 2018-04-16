Cleveland Browns trade rumors could shake up NFL Draft: 19 Sports Overtime

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey could be the most powerful man in the NFL Draft. (Source WOIO)

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

Rumors are growing that the Cleveland Browns could trade their number one and four picks and shake up the NFL Draft.

According to reports, the Browns could trade their number one pick to the New York Giants to secure the number two pick and draft Wyoming QB prospect Josh Allen. They could then trade their number four pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the number 12 pick and more. We'll be speaking to former agent and NFL analyst Joel Corry to discuss the rumors.

Plus, will the Cavs bounce back during game 2 after a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers? Indianapolis sports writer Clifton Brown will help answer that question.

