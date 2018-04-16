'Night Court' star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'Night Court' star Harry Anderson, 65, found dead in home

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working the night shift of a Manhattan court room in the televised comedy series "Night Court," has been found dead in his North Carolina home.

Anderson was 65.

A statement from the Asheville Police Department said officers responded to a call from Anderson's home early Monday and found him dead. The statement said foul play is not suspected.

On "Night Court," Anderson played Judge Harry T. Stone, a young jurist who professed his love for singer Mel Torme, actress Jean Harlow, magic tricks and his collection of art-deco ties.

He also appeared on the series "Tales From The Crypt."

Anderson is survived by two children from his first marriage to Leslie Pollack, and by his current wife Elizabeth Morgan.

