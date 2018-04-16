FDA bans bulk pure caffeine, years after Ohio teen's deadly overdose

Logan Stiner died of a caffeine overdose just before his 2014 high school graduation. (Source: Family)

The Food and Drug Administration just banned some pure caffeine products, nearly four years after a Northeast Ohio teen died from a caffeine overdose.

The FDA is focusing on bulk products of pure caffeine powders and liquids.

They're sold as dietary supplements.

18-year-old Logan Stiner of LaGrange was a star wrestler at Keystone High School, the prom king and a straight "A" student.

He had a bright future ahead of him, but that changed the week he was supposed to graduate.

Logan died after consuming powder caffeine.

“As long as I live I will hunt that stuff down,” said his mom, Kate Stiner, the year he died.

His parents started fighting to make pure caffeine illegal.

These products are much stronger than coffee or energy drinks.

Pure caffeine is so strong, just one teaspoon is equal to 28 cups of coffee.

This new federal regulation means large tubs of liquids and powders with pure caffeine are now illegal nationwide.

These products contain thousands of servings of the stimulant.

“Caffeine basically is in the stimulant family, so it would kill you the way taking a lot of cocaine would kill you, so it would increase your heart rate to dangerous levels, it would increase your blood pressure, it could potentially cause seizures, it could potentially cause a brain bleed,” said Dr. Christina Delos Reyes, an addiction psychiatrist with University Hospitals.

Cleveland 19 checked online, and found you can still buy pure caffeine starting at around $10.

The FDA says the regulations take effect immediately, and it will start removing illegal products from the market right away.

Logan's family helped pass a law to get it banned in our state.

Pure caffeine has been banned here in Ohio since September 2015.

We reached out to the Stiner family and their attorney Brian Balser told us they are in the middle of a lawsuit with Amazon. They’re trying to hold the online retailer responsible because they say Amazon made the product available and promoted it.

Balser sent us this statement:

“Pure Caffeine Powder kills. My clients Katie and Dennis Stiner personally lobbied the FDA to ban this deadly product, which is so lethal just a small amount can be deadly. It has been almost four (4) years since their son, Logan ingested and died from pure caffeine powder that was purchased from Amazon.com. The FDA’s statement clarifies that this dietary supplement and others containing pure or highly concentrated caffeine in powder or liquid forms are unlawful when sold in bulk quantities directly to consumers."

