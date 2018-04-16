Getting Answers: Staying safe during a tornado in Northeast Ohio

Cameras captured two cars flipping through a parking lot Sunday in Summit County, as an EF1 tornado made its way through Coventry Township.

Every year, hundreds of people are killed by tornadoes across the country. Sunday's storms are likely just the start of tornado season in Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service, there were 39 confirmed tornadoes in Ohio in 2017.

Before a tornado, the sky is often dark and even greenish, there may be large hail or a loud roar, similar to a freight train.

What's the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

A tornado watch means a tornado is possible and you should be prepared. A tornado warning is more dangerous, it means radar has picked up rotation or a tornado has been spotted. You need to take cover right away.

Where's the safest spot to go when you're inside?

Seek shelter in a basement. If that's not an option, go to an interior room on the lowest floor that doesn't have windows.

What do you do if you're outside during a tornado?

Get inside a sturdy building as quickly as possible. Tornadoes can destroy structures, uproot trees and throw objects through the air like missiles. If you're not protected, you could get hit or killed by flying debris.

What should you do if you're in your car during a tornado?

Seek shelter in a low-lying area, like a ditch. You can also get down in your car and cover your head. Never try to outrun a tornado.

Peak tornado season in Ohio typically runs from April through July, but in 2017, there were 17 reported tornadoes in Ohio in November.

