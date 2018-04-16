TMZ: LeBron James reportedly sued over barbershop sports show - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

TMZ: LeBron James reportedly sued over barbershop sports show

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

TMZ reports a company is suing LeBron James for allegedly lifting their barbershop talk show idea.

Adventure Enterprises claims in a lawsuit that it pitched a TV show to LeBron called "Shop Talk," according to TMZ Sports. 

The story line for the show reportedly included a barbershop featuring celebs who share their business success stories while getting a haircut.

Adventure Enterprises claims it had numerous talks with LeBron's company, UNINTERRUPTED, over two years to iron out the details and devise strategies on pitching it to major networks. 

A source close to LeBron and his business manager, Maverick Carter, reportedly told TMZ the lawsuit was "totally frivolous and publicity seeking."

