TMZ: LeBron James reportedly sued over barbershop sports show

TMZ reports a company is suing LeBron James for allegedly lifting their barbershop talk show idea.

Adventure Enterprises claims in a lawsuit that it pitched a TV show to LeBron called "Shop Talk," according to TMZ Sports.

The story line for the show reportedly included a barbershop featuring celebs who share their business success stories while getting a haircut.

Adventure Enterprises claims it had numerous talks with LeBron's company, UNINTERRUPTED, over two years to iron out the details and devise strategies on pitching it to major networks.

A source close to LeBron and his business manager, Maverick Carter, reportedly told TMZ the lawsuit was "totally frivolous and publicity seeking."

