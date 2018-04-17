Northeast Ohio weather: Dry but chilly tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The snow has moved out tonight. Breaks in the clouds will occur as the night wears on. It will be a chilly one for sure. Tomorrow will feature dry and chilly conditions with increasing clouds. The next system arrives later tomorrow. Rain is forecast to track into Ohio from west to east during the afternoon. Wednesday night will be wet and raw. Another blast of cold air builds in behind the storm. The wind whips up again out of the northwest on Thursday. Snow is in the forecast. I think it will be cold enough for some lake effect snow as well. Early thinking is a trace to 3 inches of additional snow Thursday.