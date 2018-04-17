Cleveland Indians donate playoff salary for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

The Cleveland Indians have donated $37,000 for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The team made the announcement during their current trip to the United States territory, which includes a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

The players decided to put aside one playoff share to donate from their September payout.

The island was devastated by Hurricane Maria in the summer of 2017, and many areas are still without power.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Roberto Perez both grew up in Puerto Rico. While on the island, Lindor stopped at his former grammar school on Monday to present a check meant to refurbish the school's sports program and play fields.

Lindor, standing with his mother, Maria, on the importance of this day: “This is a really little island, but there are people with big dreams.” pic.twitter.com/Jvd9P8ArYg — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 16, 2018

"Not surprising," Indians manager Terry Francona said regarding the donation. "That's one of things that I probably get most proud about, is the guys want to give back and share."

He also held a baseball clinic at the school on Monday.

Both players visited Puerto Rico during the offseason to donate their own time and money as part of relief efforts.

The Cleveland Indians Wives Association also donated money, presenting $4,000 to abused women in Puerto Rico.

