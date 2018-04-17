2 eaglets hatch at Rocky River Reservation's bald eagle nest

Bird watchers and naturalists are descending on Rocky River Reservation, hoping to see two bald eaglets that recently hatched from their eggs.

Cleveland Metroparks shared a photograph of the two eaglets popping their heads up from the nest, surrounded by their bald eagle parents.

"Visitors hoping to view the adult eagles should visit Cottonwood and Mastick Picnic Areas in an effort to spy one of the adults flying back and forth to the nest during prey delivery, or perched on cottonwood and sycamore trees along the river's edge," the Metroparks wrote on Facebook.

Once considered endangered, the bald eagle population has made a recent comeback in Ohio. In 1979, an estimated four breeding pairs resided in Ohio. In 2017, an estimated 221 pairs existed in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, a pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December. Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March. A bald eagle egg typically hatches after 35 days of incubation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.