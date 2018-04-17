Pinecrest property prepares for debut this year in Orange Village

Northeast Ohio's newest mixed-use destination is opening later this year, but the developer is giving Cleveland 19 News a preview of the retail property.

Pinecrest is located off of Harvard Road near the I-271 interchange in Orange Village.

The new development will be home to a state-of-the-art theater and various high-end vendors.

Silverspot Cinema will offer movie-goers a dining experience both before a film and during.

The Pinecrest center will also feature a Whole Foods Market, REI, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Shake Shack, and other restaurants and shopping stores.

Residential condominiums will also be part of the complex, with leasing beginning in spring 2018.

