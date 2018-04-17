Wadsworth teen charged for murder of 98-year-old woman

Wadsworth Police have taken a 17-year-old boy into custody for his alleged involvement in the death of Margaret Douglas, a 98-year-old Wadsworth woman.

According to the Medina County Prosecutor's Office, the teen -- who is not being identified because he's a minor -- was charged with murder, aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse.

Given the gravity of the crimes, prosecutors will seek to try the boy as an adult.

Wadsworth officers say the suspect is an 11th grader at Wadsworth High School.

Police believe the young suspect acted alone.

The teen is being held at the Medina County Juvenile Detention Center.

The body of the missing elderly woman, who was reported missing on April 9, was found by Wadsworth police officers in a closet inside her home buried under various household items and clothing.

An out-of-town relative initially learned that the woman's friends have not been in contact with her since April 3.

Police first did a walk-through of her home, but did not immediately observe any signs of foul play.

Officers performed a secondary search Monday night and eventually found her body in a "hidden location."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wadsworth Police Department are continuing to process the scene. The cause of her death has not been released.

Douglas' body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

