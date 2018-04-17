Akron police investigate murder of 46-year-old man

46-year-old man shot and killed in the 800 block of East Exchange Street. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating the murder of a 46-year-old man.

Akron police officers were called to the 800 block of East Exchange Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS transported him to Akron City Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 8:10 p.m. Monday.

He has been identified as Jason Lamont Bradford of Akron

According to police, the shooter remains on the loose.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.