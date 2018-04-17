Cleveland police, EMS investigate 2 separate school bus crashes on east side

Crash involving a school bus on the ramp from I-90 to East 185th Street (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police and paramedics responded to two separate crashes involving loaded school buses Tuesday morning on the city's east side.

According to Cleveland police, the first crash was reported on the exit ramp from I-90 to East 185th Street at approximately 8 a.m. Six children were on board of the private transport bus. They were all treated at the scene by Cleveland EMS for minor injuries.

The second crash was reported near the intersection of East 71st Street and Harvard Avenue at approximately 9 a.m. Dozens of students were on the bus, but there were no serious injuries reported.

