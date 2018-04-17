Garfield Heights teen found safe

Garfield Heights police say a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since April 13 returned home safe on April 17.

According to the Garfield Heights Police Department, Kellie Wallace was last seen last Friday.

She was wearing a gray McDonald's polo, gray jacket, black jeans, and a black baseball cap when she was last seen.

Kellie has epilepsy and requires daily medication to treat her condition.

Police are not releasing where Kellie was the past several days.

