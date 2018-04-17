Medical Examiner identifies elderly woman killed in Akron house fire

Gertrude Stoebermann, 89, died in a house fire on Crouse Street. (Source: WOIO)

The Summit County Medical Examiner says Gertrude Stoebermann, 89, was the victim who died in a house fire Saturday evening.

According to Akron firefighters, Stoebermann was inside the home at 600 Crouse Street around 7:30 p.m., when her house caught on fire.

When firefighters arrived, witnesses told them a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters entered the house, found Stoebermann and pulled her from the house, but she died from her injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

