Sentencing delayed for a former firefighter accused of stealing $500,000 from the union

A former Akron firefighter will now be sentenced in May for stealing nearly a half-a-million dollars from the Department's Union over six years.

Joseph Ruhlin, 41, pleaded guilty to stealing the money while he served as union treasurer.

Ruhlin was the Akron Fire Department's Union Local 330 treasurer from January of 2011 to March of 2017.

After being caught, Ruhlin fled to Charlotte, North Carolina where he was eventually arrested.

Ruhlin pleaded guilty in January to theft in office and tampering with records.

