Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer Prize for his album "DAMN" - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer Prize for his album "DAMN"

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer Prize for his latest album "DAMN". (Source: AP Images) Kendrick Lamar wins a Pulitzer Prize for his latest album "DAMN". (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hip-hop experienced a historic evening Monday. Rapper, Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music. 

He is the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award. 

Often known for his brash commentary, Kendrick tells a story about reality. Whether through rap or spoken word, good or bad, the message is certainly felt. 

The Compton emcee's fourth studio album reflected on self, the state of this country and the vices of people. 

Tracks like "XXX" touch on gun control in America and how the topic can raise conflicting questions for people. 

Overall, fans were beyond excited about the pivotal moment in time.  

Tracklist 

1. BLOOD.
2. DNA.
3. YAH.
4. ELEMENT.
5. FEEL.
6. LOYALTY. ft. Rihanna
7. PRIDE.
8. HUMBLE.
9. LUST.
10. LOVE. ft. Zacari
11. XXX. ft. U2
12. FEAR.
13. GOD.
14. DUCKWORTH.

Watch the video for DNA below:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly