Woman found dead inside home on Cleveland's West Side

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Family members found a woman dead inside her home Tuesday morning.

The victim was discovered around 11 a.m. in the 12000 block of Emery Avenue on Cleveland's West Side.

Officials say her death appears suspicious.

Cleveland police homicide detectives responded to the home and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

