4 Ohioans are charged with preparing more than 800 false tax returns

According to the Department of Justice, four people were indicted for preparing hundreds of false tax returns between 2012 and 2015.

Allegedly the group filed more than 800 tax returns that resulted in approximately $15 million in refunds being issued.

Keith Jeffries of Maple Heights (44); Brian Peacock of Sandusky (33); Linnette Coleman of Cleveland (44); and Nicole Pugh of Cleveland (31) were all charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

They also face additional counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns. Investigators said the four were in cahoots out of Cleveland and Maple Heights and their luck ran out during an investigation this year.

"This group spent years trying to rip off the federal government by filing hundreds of fake tax returns," U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. "These defendants took advantage of programs designed to help sick people or struggling students and instead used them to enrich themselves."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.