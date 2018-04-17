Man indicted after body found buried in a barrel in a Massillon backyard

Carl Spencer has now been indicted by the Stark County Grand Jury on aggravated murder charges after the body of Nicholas Stein was found buried in the backyard of a Massillon home.

Police found the body of Stein this past February behind the home on 8th Street SW.

Officials say Stein's body was inside a barrel containing a concrete mixture. He was identified by DNA from his ring finger.

Stein was last seen on Jan. 1, 2017.

Spencer, of Marlboro Township, was also indicted on the charges of abduction, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

He is being held on a $5 million bond. There is no next court date yet.

