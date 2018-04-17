LeBron and Cavs are poised to bounce back in game 2 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron and Cavs are poised to bounce back in game 2

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
The Cavs will play the Indiana Pacers in game 2 tomorrow night at 7 p.m. (Source: Facebook) The Cavs will play the Indiana Pacers in game 2 tomorrow night at 7 p.m. (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Attention Cavs fans: We're fine. 

After all the jokes and media ridicule the Cavs ' are just ready to leave it all on the floor Wednesday night. 

Jeff Green has been a trending topic since Sunday and the top tweet under his name is as follows. 

The 6-foot-9 forward was not amused - and who would be?

The Cavaliers got embarrassed on Sunday, perhaps taking the day of rest a little too literally.

The team was beaten handily by a young Pacers team that wasn't afraid of LeBron and all his record breaking glory.

After a few days to regroup the Cleveland Cavaliers have a certain swagger about themselves. They aren't overly concerned about the loss, just anxious to prove people wrong. 

Don't push the panic button just yet

Like LeBron said late Sunday night he's been in similar situations before. - He jokingly said post-game, "I'm down 0-1 in the first round, I've been down 3-1 in the Finals". 

In other words relax; game 2 is set for tomorrow night at 7 p.m. 

