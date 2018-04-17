LeBron and Cavs are poised to bounce back in game 2

Attention Cavs fans: We're fine.
After all the jokes and media ridicule the Cavs ' are just ready to leave it all on the floor Wednesday night.
Jeff Green has been a trending topic since Sunday and the top tweet under his name is as follows.
LeBron: "Can one of you guys do something please?"— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 15, 2018
Jeff Green: pic.twitter.com/0Gr8Py10dp
The 6-foot-9 forward was not amused - and who would be?
The Cavaliers got embarrassed on Sunday, perhaps taking the day of rest a little too literally.
The team was beaten handily by a young Pacers team that wasn't afraid of LeBron and all his record breaking glory.
After a few days to regroup the Cleveland Cavaliers have a certain swagger about themselves. They aren't overly concerned about the loss, just anxious to prove people wrong.
Is LeBron concerned about being down 0-1 to the Pacers?— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 15, 2018
"I was down 3-1 in the Finals."pic.twitter.com/FbSLm7Eahi
Don't push the panic button just yet
Like LeBron said late Sunday night he's been in similar situations before. - He jokingly said post-game, "I'm down 0-1 in the first round, I've been down 3-1 in the Finals".
In other words relax; game 2 is set for tomorrow night at 7 p.m.
