After 75 million years the Velociraptor gets recognition for the killing machine it was

After 75 million years the Velociraptor is finally getting its due for being the killing machine it was, despite its diminutive stature.

April 18 is National Velociraptor Awareness Day. While no one really knows where these holidays come from, the day of recognition seems to have originated about three years ago, and albeit an internet mystery, most likely it stems from the dinosaur's popularity in the Jurassic Park movie franchise.

The camera may add several hundred pounds, as well as five to six feet. The Velociraptor was made famous in the 1993 hit movie Jurassic Park. But - minor issue - the Cretaceous Period troublemaker wasn't six feet tall, most likely didn't hunt in packs and surely didn't have the IQ of its Hollywood compatriot. Think Thanksgiving dinner with big sharp pointy claws and razor-sharp teeth.

"Although it's not a gigantic killing dinosaur like in Jurassic Park the animal could have climbed you like a tree, and tore you apart from the top down," Lee Hall said.

Hall, a fossil preparer in the Cleveland Museum of Natural History vertebrate paleontology confirmed the Velociraptor was most likely the size of a large chicken, had feathers and while it could slice you open with its talons, most likely used those talons to hold down its dinner in the same way as raptors, like the falcon, eagle and hawk do today.

While it isn't likely modern man will have to face off with a pack of Velociraptors, or even a single-feathered friend, Hall did offer some advice if you met up with the long-extinct carnivores. "Run," Hall said. Think angry goose - it's just not a fight worth having.

