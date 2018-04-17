UPDATE: Case involving police chase led by 10-year-old Cleveland boy dismissed

This is the damage from the chase. (Source: WOIO)

The criminal case against the 10-year-old Cleveland boy who led police on a chase has been dismissed.

Tuesday, April 17, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court dismissed the case without prejudice.

Originally, the child was charged with a felony for fleeing and eluding police and state troopers on a miles-long pursuit.

Officers said that the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.

According to the court officials, the child is doing well and Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services is helping the family at this time.

