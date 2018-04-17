Big Fun and Sweeties Candy Company joining forces for new store in Orange Village

The Coventry Village store "Big Fun" is closing in May, but the good news is that it's not exactly the end of the road.

The owners of the novelty toy store are teaming up with the B.A. Sweetie Candy Company to open a brand new candy/toy store in Orange Village.

Pinecrest is a new retail and restaurant development opening in the coming months.

The city is thrilled about the local companies teaming up.

They're still in the works, but it has the makings of a very tasty venture.

