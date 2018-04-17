Streetsboro burglary investigation being led with a $5,000 reward donation

The burglary took place at Top Shot Firearms in Streetsboro. (Source: Streetsboro PD)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Streetsboro gun store burglars.

The reward will be up to $2,500 and will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a possible grand total of $5,000.

The efforts are to hopefully find the culprits behind a firearm burglary earlier this week.

According to Streetsboro Police, at approximately, 11:30 p.m. on April 15, at least two people broke into Top Shot Firearms and stole 10 firearms.

The gun shop is located at 9225 State Route 14, Streetsboro, Ohio.

Those with any tips are encouraged to reach out to the Streetsboro Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.