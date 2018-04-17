Plain Township mother says items stolen from daughter's gravesite -- again!

Grace Koontz, 7, of Plain Township, died in 2012 following a long fight with CMV. (Source: Koontz Family)

Kathy Koontz says someone stole several items from her 7-year-old daughter's grave, and it's not the first time.

According to a Stark County Sheriff incident report, and confirmed with Kathy Koontz, someone stole two wind chimes, one solar rose light, two angel statues, one ceramic cat and one double shepherd's hook from the grave, located at Henry Warstler Cemetery.

Koontz says it's not the first time it's happened either. The Koontz family lost their daughter Grace in June 2012 after a long battle with CMV, according to her funeral home's obituary.

Henry Warstler Cemetery is located at the intersection of 55th Street N.E. and Middlebranch Avenue in Plain Township.

The cemetery was patrolled for the missing items, but nothing was found.

Anyone with information should contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330.430.3800 or by clicking here.

