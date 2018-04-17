Stark County man reported missing then found dead next day

Many questions remain after a missing man was found dead outside a gas station in Stark County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the body of Mark Billiter, 56, slumped at a Marathon gas station located in Nimishillen Township.

Billiter suffered from several health conditions including dementia, and had been a resident at the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center.

He was reported missing from the center on Monday.

Stark County deputies are investigating the man's death in cooperation with the Canton Police Department and the Stark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

