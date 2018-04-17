Cleveland Zoo animals just chilling as cold temps persist

Clevelanders aren't the only ones awaiting warmer temps, just ask the animals at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

“Spring's not quite here for the meerkats. Meerkats are these really small mammals native to the arid parts of africa,” said zoo curator Travis Vineyard.



So, they'll stay put until the temperature moves upward.

Vineyard says they do what they can to make the animals comfortable,

“Temperature is a big part of welfare, so whether you love the heat or you like the cold, we find all those avenue that we can.”

The meerkats aren't alone: an elephant never forgets that it's cold outside.

Vineyard says they can be finicky, “Sometimes they come to the door and say, 'No I'm going to stay in here.'”

And why not, they have heated floors and overhead heating.

