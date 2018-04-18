Northeast Ohio weather: Messy wintry mix tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Area of low pressure will track across Southern Ohio tonight. We will watching the temperatures very closely tonight. It starts out as rain for everybody tonight. The temperatures will quickly drop along the lakeshore and once we hit 32 degrees then the rain could change to a period of freezing rain for a time before we go to snow overnight. It will be a rain to sleet to snow transition. A cold and windy Thursday is ahead. Winds could gust to around 40 mph at times. Lake effect snow showers will dump a trace to 3 inches of snow across the area. The lake effect snow continues east of Cleveland Thursday night. Drier air on Friday will eventually turn the sky sunny. It remains chilly however.