Teen charged with murdering 98-year-old woman found stuffed in closet to appear in court

The 17-year-old, now facing murder charges in connection to the alleged murder of a 98-year-old Wadsworth woman, is set to make his first appearance in juvenile court Wednesday morning.

The Medina County Prosecutor's Office announced that the teen, who is not being identified at this time because of his age, was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with murder, aggravated murder, and abuse of a corpse.

The 11th-grade Wadsworth High School student was arrested in Fairview Park, and eventually transferred into the Wadsworth Police Department's custody.

Margaret Douglas' body was found stuffed in a closet inside her home, buried under various household items and clothing. She was reported missing on April 9 by an out-of-town relative who learned that nobody had been in contact with her for over a week.

Police first did a walk-through of her home, but did not immediately observe any signs of foul play. Officers performed a secondary search last week and eventually found her body in a "hidden location."

The teen is being held at the Medina County Juvenile Detention Center, but prosecutors will seek to try the boy as an adult. Police say the teen suspect has past run-ins for vandalism and car break-ins.

