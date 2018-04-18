Family, friends of Barbara Bush honor former First Lady following her death

Since her death was announced on Tuesday, the response from across the political spectrum for former First Lady Barbara Bush has been overwhelming.

With the passing of Barbara Bush we say goodbye to a wonderful First Lady, mother, author and advocate for universal literacy. Barbara has meant so much to so many and her memories and life will continue to shine throughout the Bush Presidential Library and Museum (1/3). pic.twitter.com/CdROpS7hIF — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) April 18, 2018

For over 20 years millions of visitors have had the opportunity to visit the museum and learn about Barbara Bush and the great and positive impact she has had in the world (2/3). — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) April 18, 2018

First Lady Barbara Bush was a lifetime advocate for education and family literacy. She would read excerpts from a book and answer questions from students from around the world at the annual Reading Discovery Distance Learning Program and Videoconference at the Bush Center (3/3). — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) April 18, 2018

The news came following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting with her family and doctors.

Barbara married George H.W. Bush in 1945, enduring 73 years of marriage.

The two had six children together. All are still living except Robin Bush, who died in 1953 of leukemia.

Statement by President George W. Bush on the passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush: https://t.co/PwYs9SHwo3 pic.twitter.com/FZMcRwv0Ve — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) April 18, 2018

President Donald Trump released a statement, defining her as "an advocate of the American family."

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama called Barbara the "rock of a family dedicated to public service."

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton also tweeted a joint statement, along with Hillary Clinton.

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Other figures in both politics and public service poured in condolences on social media.

Barbara Bush was a woman of incredible determination, wit, and compassion who embodied America’s best values. My deepest condolences to the entire Bush family — especially her devoted husband @GeorgeHWBush. — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) April 18, 2018

The U.S. Secret Service expresses sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Barbara Bush, the epitome of class and grace during and after her service to our country as First Lady of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VKxYkb0WUB — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 18, 2018

Jane and I were blessed to get to know Barbara Bush when I worked for President George H.W. Bush in the White House and she has been a friend ever since. Here is my full statement: https://t.co/NF2TweONGs — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) April 18, 2018

Ohioans join with all Americans to mourn the death of Barbara Bush, a woman of grace, humility, great compassion and resolve. Her dedication to her country and family was always absolute — an example to us. We pray for her family. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 18, 2018

I’m missing my mother-in-law and role model tonight. Barbara Bush was a loving mother and grandmother. The world is poorer without her in it. Rest in peace, dear Bar. https://t.co/gV8veToYi9 — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) April 18, 2018

"Mrs. Bush was truly a devoted matriarch to her family. Her support and promotion of family literacy and women’s rights will always be a part of the legacy she shared with us all." -Jennifer Highfield, President & CEO of National First Ladies’ Library in Canton @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/l3sVoxt4kf — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) April 18, 2018

"Barbara Bush represented the best of our country to the world, from our embassy in China to @WhiteHouse as First Lady. We're grateful for her legacy of public service, volunteerism & family. We offer deepest condolences & thoughts & prayers to her loved ones." -- @StateDeptSpox pic.twitter.com/VcgJ2oVwhb — Department of State (@StateDept) April 18, 2018

Flags will fly at half-staff across the United States until the day of internment, the White House announced. Her funeral will be held in Houston, TX.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.