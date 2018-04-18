Family, friends of Barbara Bush honor former First Lady followin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Family, friends of Barbara Bush honor former First Lady following her death

Since her death was announced on Tuesday, the response from across the political spectrum for former First Lady Barbara Bush has been overwhelming.

The news came following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting with her family and doctors. 

Barbara married George H.W. Bush in 1945, enduring 73 years of marriage.

The two had six children together. All are still living except Robin Bush, who died in 1953 of leukemia.

President Donald Trump released a statement, defining her as "an advocate of the American family."

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama called Barbara the "rock of a family dedicated to public service."

Former President Bill Clinton also tweeted a joint statement, along with Hillary Clinton.

Other figures in both politics and public service poured in condolences on social media.

Flags will fly at half-staff across the United States until the day of internment, the White House announced. Her funeral will be held in Houston, TX.

