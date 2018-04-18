Francisco Lindor's home run in front of family, friends in Puerto Rico will give you chills (watch)

The Cleveland Indians are in Puerto Rico for a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins, giving Francisco Lindor and several other players the opportunity to play in front of friends and family members.

Lindor hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, giving the Indians the lead against the Twins. The crowd erupted as the ball left the field.

"It's even better than I though it was going to be," Lindor said about the experience playing at home.

Some compared the stadium atmosphere to the sounds of playoff baseball as Lindor rounded the bases.

Francisco Lindor homers and Puerto Rico wins the World Baseball Classic... or, at least, that's what it sounds like here. Mayhem. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) April 18, 2018

As fans chant his last name, Lindor stands at the edge of the dugout, faces the crowd and raises his arms up and down to urge them on even more. Crazy atmosphere. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) April 18, 2018

That crowd roar when the ball cleared the fence was one of the coolest baseball things I've ever seen — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 18, 2018

"This is where I grew up. These are my people," Lindor added. "It's extremely special."

Lindor's shot helps Indians top Twins 6-1

Lindor, fellow Puerto Rican native Roberto Perez, and the rest of the Cleveland Indians have been in the United States territory since the beginning of the week.

The team recently donated $37,000 to the country for hurricane relief efforts.

