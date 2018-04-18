Vials of blood, syringes cause biohazardous shutdown on busy Cleveland roadway

Cleveland police closed a portion of Kinsman Road as hazmat crews cleaned up medical waste that fell and scattered across on the roadway.

According to Cleveland police and fire department officials, the waste bag containing vials of blood and syringes fell on Kinsman Road near East 118th Street sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene and spent several hours clearing the biohazardous debris from the travel lanes.

As of 8:45 a.m., Kinsman Road was still closed.

ROAD CLOSURE: CLE ?? HazMat Unit and crews on scene of potential biohazard cleanup. Kinsman Rd CLOSED from E116 to E121. pic.twitter.com/NVdMxgz4Nu — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 18, 2018

Police and paramedics do not know how the medical waste bag ended up on the street.

