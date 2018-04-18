Cleveland police name suspect in mother's murder

Police now have a suspect in the murder of a mother of seven children.

Officers say Holly Watkins, 57, died after being shot in the neck Tuesday morning inside her home at 12105 Emery Avenue.

Watkins was found on the bedroom floor and pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members went to her home when she didn't show up for work and found her body.

Cleveland police say the suspect is the victim's live-in boyfriend.

The 62-year-old man has not yet been arrested or charged.

