Shaker Heights High School alum Terry Rozier shines in playoffs during Kyrie's absence

One of the standout performers from the 2018 NBA Playoffs so far is a Shaker Heights High School alumni who is stepping in on the Boston Celtics for former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving.

Terry Rozier, class of 2012 graduate for the Raiders, started his first career playoff game in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 23 points, and added four rebounds and three assists in the victory.

More importantly for the Celtics, he hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds that helped send the game to overtime.

Rozier started Game 2, scoring 23 points again. He totaled eight assists and three rebounds in the team's win.

He's been making a name for himself while he's had the opportunity to play in front of a national audience, but his counterpart-point guard on the Bucks, Eric Bledsoe, says he doesn't know who Rozier is.

I asked Eric Bledsoe about Terry Rozier’s strong start to the series and if he takes that matchup personally. He responded, “Who?” I said, “Terry Rozier.”



Bledsoe: “I don’t even know who the $@%# that is.” — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) April 18, 2018

I asked Rozier if he cared to respond. He said, “I’m concentrated on the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics matchup. If he don’t know who I am, it’s all good.” Does he find it funny. “I don’t even think it’s funny. He might be talking out of spite or something.” — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) April 18, 2018

Rozier played for the the University of Louisville Cardinals before being drafted by the Celtics in 2015.

