Some CMSD students walk out of class to protest future of school

A large group of high school students at Whitney M. Young Leadership Academy walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest their move to a new campus.

Whitney M. Young Leadership Academy, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) school, is located at 17900 Harvard Avenue.

According to CMSD officials, Whitney M. Young students are scheduled to move to the new John F. Kennedy High School campus. School officials add this change is years in the making.

Whitney M. Young Leadership Academy is grades 9-12 and according to their website, is one of CMSD's high-performing schools that has a 100 % graduation rate and has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

