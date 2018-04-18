Trial begins for Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting female passenger

Jury selection began Wednesday morning in the trial for an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Brandon Franklin is charged with sexual battery.

Akron police say Franklin, 34, assaulted a female passenger after he dropped her off at her home in March 2017.

According to officials, the 22-year-old victim had been drinking with friends and was intoxicated. A friend called Uber to get her a ride.

The victim tells police she woke up in her bedroom and her Uber driver was sexually assaulting her. Police say Franklin fled the scene and was arrested later that day.

Franklin has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.