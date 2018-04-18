Governor Kasich orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Barbara Bush

Flag at half-staff in Cleveland to honor Barbara Bush. (Source: WOIO)

Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds to honor the life and service of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

This went into effect immediately and will be effective through the day of her burial.

First Lady Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

She was the wife of President George H.W. Bush and the mom of President George W. Bush.

Cleveland 19 found this flag above the old Courthouse in downtown Cleveland.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.