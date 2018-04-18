New restaurant coming to Crocker Park this summer

Crocker Park will be gaining a new restaurant this summer.

Barroco Arepa Bar + Concert Cafe will open at Crocker Park between Dicks Sporting Goods and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the space formerly filled with wine bar, 87 West.

This will be Barroco's third location in Cleveland. The other two restaurants are located in Lakewood and Larchmere.

The restaurant offers weekly live music and Columbia inspired cuisine.

