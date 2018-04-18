Missing twin sisters found safe in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing twin sisters found safe in Cleveland

Heaven Adams, 12, of Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Police Department) Heaven Adams, 12, of Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Police Department)
Navaeh Adams, 12, of Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Poilce Department) Navaeh Adams, 12, of Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Poilce Department)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police have found two 12-year-old  girls who ran away from home.

Twin sisters Heaven and Nevaeh Adams left their house Tuesday after an argument with their mother. 

They returned Wednesday but ran out of the house again once confronted. 

Both girls were found safe Thursday morning.

