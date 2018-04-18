Penguins surprisingly aren't crazy about the cold

An Akron Zoo Humboldt penguin swims in it's enclosure with an April snow shower overhead.

Our long, bitter, cold winter is almost over, and who knew, the penguins are just as happy about it as you and I.

April 25 is World Penguin Day. The annual celebration coincides with the northward migration of penguins in Antarctica to the sea.

Who knew? Most penguins aren’t fans of the cold. In fact, only two of the 17 species of penguins actually live in extreme cold.

“While they tolerate the cold,” Vicky Croisant, senior wild animal keeper at the Akron Zoo said. “They prefer the warmer temperatures of spring and summer.”

The aquatic, flightless bird whose wings have evolved into flippers is a favorite with Akron Zoo goers. After all, they sing, dance and are generally affable. Okay, maybe that’s only in Hollywood. Still, Croisant calls the seabird “…very charismatic.”

“They captivate the hearts of visitors that come through the zoo,” Croisant said. Penguin Point, featuring 11 Humboldt penguins is just inside the main gate of the Akron Zoo and is one of the most popular destinations.

The Akron penguins expect to keep a low profile, no party hats and streamers, Croisant notes. “We’ll celebrate and think it’s cool,” she said. “But it’s just another day to them.”

The news isn’t always good for the world’s penguins though. Many species are experiencing a rapid decline in their populations due to humans, pollutions and habitat destruction.

