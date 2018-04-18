Brunswick Police: Son hospitalized after mother crashes car in high-speed chase (VIDEO)

A mother led Brunswick Police on a chase that ended with a high-speed crash, which landed her 11-year-old son in the hospital.

According to police, Stephanie Jo Stanley, 29 -- with her son in tow -- was allegedly seen stealing a lawnmower and groceries from Aldi, located at 4221 Center Rd. on Monday evening.

Using a description provided by employees, officers tracked the woman down and pulled her over.

Stanley refused to get out of the car and led police on a high-speed chase that spilled onto Interstate 71.

The pursuit ended when Stanley crashed her car on the State Route 82 exit ramp.

Both she and her son were taken to a hospital and released.

Stanley, who also has a warrant out for theft in Seven Hills, was then taken into custody.

Her son is now staying with a relative.

