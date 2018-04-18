Cleveland Cavaliers key factors for Game 2

The Big Payback

The Cleveland Cavaliers went down in smoke Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. But Wednesday LeBron promises a different story.

In his last outing, he had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a triple-double performance - but still we needed more.

The lead grew early and before you knew it the home team was down 33-14 after 12 minutes.

A major key in tonight's game is to dominate the game early.

Lock Up

We have to put a stop to Victor Oladipo.

Coach Lue has admittedly tried different matchups throughout games. But it's up to guys like Rodney Hood, George Hill and Jeff Green to get the job done defensively.

George Hill doesn't think it's only about limiting Victor Oladipo. Mentioned #Pacers as a team hit a lot of shots and #Cavs have to defend better period. pic.twitter.com/dUU6wsi5m0 — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 17, 2018

Energy

Regardless of who admits it, the Cavaliers were too nonchalant going into Sunday's ball game.

To win this game and this series, the Cavaliers are going to need energy night in and night out.

This series is going to be a dogfight.

The Cavaliers have to play gritty, hard-nosed basketball. They have to do #WHATEVERITTAKES.

