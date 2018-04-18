South Euclid Police: Man chased, arrested after threatening to shoot ex-girlfriend (BODY CAM VIDEO)

A panicked woman called South Euclid Police on April 11 after her ex-boyfriend arrived to her home unannounced and allegedly threatened to shoot her.

According to police, the man -- who had previously assaulted the woman in Cleveland -- fled the Princeton Boulevard residence before officers arrived.

Police gave chase and the man darted through several backyards and leaped over fences to evade officers.

The suspect also had an outstanding arrest warrant with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

The man, who appeared intoxicated, was eventually caught and arrested by police.

