Fans work around Cleveland Q construction during playoffs

A rendinering of what the Q will look like in the coming years. (Source: Quicken Loans)

Cement barriers and fencing block off the north end of the Q, as fans made their way inside for Game 2 of the playoffs.

"It's a little bit of a hassle, but it wasn't too bad," said Chuck Ash.

"It's always worth it to see the Cavs," said Jon Ash.

Cavs fans, like Jon and Chuck, headed to the game early Wednesday to try and beat the rush. Despite the construction, they said traffic around town wasn't bad.

"Not really any concern. It's always tight around the arena, but it's not anything. It didn't seem that much different than usual," said Jon.

"We've been coming up all year, so it wasn't too much different than it normally is," said Anne Simmons.

Half of Huron Road is blocked off during this phase of the Q Transformation Project. Fans who haven't been downtown lately definitely noticed a change.

"It looked a little different this time. We've been coming here for years now," said Cheryl Lagana.

Before the game, cars lined up and packed parking garages. To help fans around the construction, Cleveland officers and Cavs workers stood outside and pointed people in the right direction.

Even fans who aren't from Cleveland didn't have many complaints.

"Not too bad, we got here a little early, but the will call I didn't know was down there, so we had to go the bridge upstairs and walk over and then found out it wasn't there. So a little bit confusing? Yes, but people are nice and know where to go," said Shadra Smith.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.